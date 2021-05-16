South Africa

Two die in weekend accidents in KZN

Paul Ash Senior reporter
16 May 2021 - 12:56
Two people died in two separate incidents in KZN on Sunday morning
Two people died in two separate incidents in KZN on Sunday morning
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A motorist was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning when his car rolled down an embankment in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on the M4 near the Simbithi Eco-Estate in Ballito, north of Durban, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“Reports indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control, resulting in a rollover, crashing through the safety barrier, leaving the road and slamming into a tree down an embankment,” said Herbst.

The vehicle's plunge was stopped by a few branches and needed a cable to stabilise it before emergency personnel could reach the scene.

The adult driver and sole occupant was thrown from the car during the crash and found by the Ethekwini fire and rescue services personnel in the nearby bushes.

He had suffered fatal injuries. said Herbst

At the same time on Sunday, Netcare 911 along with other emergency services were trying  to save the life of diver in distress in the water off Westbrook Beach, also north of the city.

CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) members had received reports of a diver in trouble in the water and volunteers along with SAPS and emergency workers raced to the scene.

“Upon arrival it was established that the gentleman was still under water,” CERT said.

“Local divers were already in the water searching for the gentleman. After a few minutes the gentleman's body was located about 150m from the initial point.”

The diver and his partner, both crayfish fishermen, got separated during the dive and the victim had disappeared.

Emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate him.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Woman found dead in car at Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday identified

The 39-year-old woman who was found dead in her car in Hartebeespoort Dam on Saturday morning has been identified as Josina Matsepa from Centurion.
News
5 days ago

IN PICS | Firefighters battle Durban factory blaze

Firefighters in Durban are battling a raging blaze which broke out at a textile and screen printing factory on Felix Dlamini Road (formerly ...
News
6 days ago

Eleven killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting - RIA

At least 11 people have been killed and many more wounded after one or more gunmen opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, the RIA news ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. 'He's making us poorer' — Elon Musk has the internet in meltdown mode with ... Sci-Tech
  3. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  4. Nafiz Modack charged with murder of top detective Charl Kinnear South Africa
  5. Donations pour in for dog dropped off in bucket soaked in car oil South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X