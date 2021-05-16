Two die in weekend accidents in KZN

A motorist was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning when his car rolled down an embankment in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on the M4 near the Simbithi Eco-Estate in Ballito, north of Durban, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“Reports indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control, resulting in a rollover, crashing through the safety barrier, leaving the road and slamming into a tree down an embankment,” said Herbst.

The vehicle's plunge was stopped by a few branches and needed a cable to stabilise it before emergency personnel could reach the scene.

The adult driver and sole occupant was thrown from the car during the crash and found by the Ethekwini fire and rescue services personnel in the nearby bushes.

He had suffered fatal injuries. said Herbst

At the same time on Sunday, Netcare 911 along with other emergency services were trying to save the life of diver in distress in the water off Westbrook Beach, also north of the city.

CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) members had received reports of a diver in trouble in the water and volunteers along with SAPS and emergency workers raced to the scene.

“Upon arrival it was established that the gentleman was still under water,” CERT said.

“Local divers were already in the water searching for the gentleman. After a few minutes the gentleman's body was located about 150m from the initial point.”

The diver and his partner, both crayfish fishermen, got separated during the dive and the victim had disappeared.

Emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate him.

