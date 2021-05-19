South Africa

Scheduling glitch led to Discovery allowing limited walk-in Covid-19 jabs

National electronic vaccination data system is up and running

19 May 2021 - 15:57
The 1 Discovery Place site experienced a scheduling glitch on Wednesday which led to bookings not being allocated. File photo.
The 1 Discovery Place site experienced a scheduling glitch on Wednesday which led to bookings not being allocated. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russel/Sunday Times

Medical aid scheme Discovery said a scheduling glitch led to limited walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations offered to people over 70 on Wednesday at its vaccine site in Sandton.

It confirmed in a statement that the national electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) was up and running and scheduling recipients as usual.

“Any comments attributed to Discovery about EVDS not working are false and misplaced,” it said.

In March, Discovery announced an ambitious target to inoculate 3 million members from May, aiming to vaccinate 550,000 high-risk members within a few weeks and members over 60 and those with underlying health conditions by the end of June.

This was part of a joint effort with the government to vaccinate millions of South Africans.

Discovery said its 1 Discovery Place site experienced a scheduling glitch on Wednesday which led to bookings not being allocated. The glitch affected only the 1 Discovery Place vaccine site.

“To avoid a day without vaccinations at the site, the site was opened to limited walk-ins for people over 70. The site is now fully occupied and cannot accommodate any further walk-ins.” 

Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach said: “The temporary walk-ins only applied [to Wednesday]. This was to ensure that not a single day is lost in vaccinating the nation. We return to EVDS bookings again from [Thursday].”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Are you on Discovery? Here's what to expect from phase 2 of the vaccine rollout

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said vaccines are free for members and non members.
News
1 day ago

Union questions 'slow start' to phase two of Covid-19 vaccine rollout

'We are losing lives and the healthcare workers are on the front line. They are not just statistics.'
News
1 day ago

Health dept to release final list of Covid-19 vaccination sites by Sunday

SA's Covid-19 official vaccination roll-out will finally get under way tomorrow, amid concerns of chaos, a looming third wave and a glaring lack of ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  3. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  4. It’s inland SA’s turn to feel the full impact of the third wave News
  5. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X