Scheduling glitch led to Discovery allowing limited walk-in Covid-19 jabs
National electronic vaccination data system is up and running
Medical aid scheme Discovery said a scheduling glitch led to limited walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations offered to people over 70 on Wednesday at its vaccine site in Sandton.
It confirmed in a statement that the national electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) was up and running and scheduling recipients as usual.
“Any comments attributed to Discovery about EVDS not working are false and misplaced,” it said.
In March, Discovery announced an ambitious target to inoculate 3 million members from May, aiming to vaccinate 550,000 high-risk members within a few weeks and members over 60 and those with underlying health conditions by the end of June.
This was part of a joint effort with the government to vaccinate millions of South Africans.
Discovery said its 1 Discovery Place site experienced a scheduling glitch on Wednesday which led to bookings not being allocated. The glitch affected only the 1 Discovery Place vaccine site.
“To avoid a day without vaccinations at the site, the site was opened to limited walk-ins for people over 70. The site is now fully occupied and cannot accommodate any further walk-ins.”
Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach said: “The temporary walk-ins only applied [to Wednesday]. This was to ensure that not a single day is lost in vaccinating the nation. We return to EVDS bookings again from [Thursday].”
TimesLIVE