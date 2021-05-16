Health to release final list of Covid-19 vaccination sites by Sunday

Its Sandton headquarters, for instance, will have 30 fulltime vaccinators, capable of giving about 2,000 vaccinations a day.

"Discovery will have access to over 500 vaccinators across sites to ensure the rollout is as fast and efficient as possible," Whelan said. A list of national rollout sites was being finalised by the health department, he said.

Registration will be the same for state and medical aid patients. Once registered, citizens will get a unique code with a location, date and time slot, to take to the site with a valid ID and medical aid card, if applicable.

The department's Pillay told the Sunday Times yesterday that the public and private sector had identified sites. "Some will come online at a later date. The total number is quite dynamic as sites keep coming online and there are outreach sites through mobiles, etcetera. My colleagues are planning to publish a list of sites but bear in mind that this would change over time.

"There will be temporary sites, especially the outreach sites to old-age homes, hostels, or workplaces. Once everyone in the site is vaccinated, the team will move to another."

He said DSV Healthcare and Biovac had been contracted to secure and store and deliver vaccines.

"We plan to publish a dashboard that reports on vaccination progress," said Pillay. "Our main objective is to vaccinate as many people in the shortest period. The rate-limiting step is the quantity of vaccines available.

"Phase 2 is intended to vaccinate the high-risk groups, estimated to be about 16-million people, over a six-month period. This averages out at about 120,000 vaccinations per day. This target will not be constant as we will receive more doses from July. The pace is linked to vaccine delivery. Also, if uptake is lower due to hesitancy or other factors, then clearly output will be lower.

"At this stage the Pfizer vaccines are available for distribution. We have received two deliveries thus far, totalling 650,000 doses. Another shipment of 325,000 doses is due tomorrow [today], so by Monday [tomorrow] we should have about a million doses. The shipment of 1.1-million Johnson & Johnson doses has been delayed but should hopefully become available in the next week. So next week we will distribute the Pfizer vaccines as these are available."