Family of Scottish student game ranger gored by black rhino expected to arrive in SA

The family of a young Scottish man who was gored by a black rhino in northern KwaZulu-Natal is expected to arrive in SA on Thursday.

It is understood that the 21-year-old student game ranger is recovering at a Richards Bay hospital where he will be visited by his family.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the student was on foot at a Pongola farm when he was trampled and gored by the rhino.

The student was found and transported to hospital by road in critical condition by the private emergency service.

“The incident occurred earlier today and prompted a search and rescue operation by IPSS Search and Rescue as well as anti-poaching units in the area.

“The student was located and preparations for evacuation were initiated.”

TimesLIVE