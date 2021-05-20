South Africa

Jeffreys Bay murder accused freed on R5,000 bail

20 May 2021 - 10:30 By Devon Koen
Clyde Stuurman's sister, Lucretia, is comforted by her cousin, Rodney Petrus, at the high court in Gqeberha, where alleged killer Donovan Wolf was released on bail
BAIL GRANTED: Clyde Stuurman's sister, Lucretia, is comforted by her cousin, Rodney Petrus, at the high court in Gqeberha, where alleged killer Donovan Wolf was released on bail
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

After 84 days in custody, murder accused Donovan Wolf, of Jeffreys Bay, has finally been released on bail.

Eastern Cape deputy judge president David van Zyl found no evidence to suggest that Wolf, 31, had premeditated or planned to kill Clyde Stuurman in February.

Wolf handed himself over to the police on February 26, two weeks after he shot dead Stuurman, 26, in an open plot off the R102.

While he admitted to the shooting, Wolf claimed to have acted in self-defence when Stuurman allegedly charged him with a knife.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE

Man who hacked girlfriend and children to death gets six life terms

Nowa Makula, 32, had earlier been convicted of murdering his girlfriend and the children — three of whom he had fathered — in November 2020.
News
2 days ago

Copper cable thieves get violent and deadly

The killing of two security officers tasked with protecting an electrical substation from cable thieves has highlighted the danger that lurks behind ...
News
2 days ago

Man who decapitated girlfriend in Kempton Park flat gets 23 years in jail

The high court in Johannesburg departed from imposing the prescribed sentence of life for murder on Tuesday when it handed a 23-year prison sentence ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  3. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X