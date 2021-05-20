Jeffreys Bay murder accused freed on R5,000 bail

After 84 days in custody, murder accused Donovan Wolf, of Jeffreys Bay, has finally been released on bail.

Eastern Cape deputy judge president David van Zyl found no evidence to suggest that Wolf, 31, had premeditated or planned to kill Clyde Stuurman in February.

Wolf handed himself over to the police on February 26, two weeks after he shot dead Stuurman, 26, in an open plot off the R102.

While he admitted to the shooting, Wolf claimed to have acted in self-defence when Stuurman allegedly charged him with a knife.

