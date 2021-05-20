'For the sake of the vote!': MEC Faith Mazibuko apologises as chicken feet remark raises ire

“For the sake of the vote!”

Those are the words of Loyiso Masuku, Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary and member of the mayoral committee for corporate and shared services.

Masuku and Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, feature in a video doing the rounds on social media where they appear to be belittling the same voter base they are trying to recruit from.

The two, together with other ANC members, are seen eating chicken feet at an informal settlement as part of their campaign trail for the by-elections held on Wednesday.

“Sidla namahotwana khona la (We are even eating chicken feet here), local economy,” Mazibuko says in the video.

But Masuku is heard remarking that the two ANC high-flyers are only eating chicken feet for the sake of the vote.

“For the sake of the vote, sivale istolo sawathenga wonke amaninqina (we closed down the store and bought all the chicken feet), sold out!” Masuku says in the video.

The other ANC member can be heard saying that they are only eating the chicken feet because they want votes.

“Manqinas (the chicken feet) are sold out, local economy! Bayayazi bavotela uANC (they know they are voting for the ANC),” Mazibuko says in the video.