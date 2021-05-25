'Let the old man rest in peace' — social media reacts to Robert Mugabe exhumation ruling

Scores of people have come out in defence of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, saying he must be left to rest in peace after a traditional court ruled that his remains should be exhumed and reburied at National Heroes Acre in Harare by July 1.

According to the Sunday Times Daily, the Zvimba traditional court, which oversees village matters and has jurisdiction in cultural, traditional and customary issues, made the ruling in the absence of Mugabe's widow, Grace, who could not attend because she was in Singapore.

The court ruled that should she fail to abide by the ruling, the court will continue the exhumation with the assistance of the magistrate’s court. If this is done in her absence, she will be liable to cover all costs incurred.

Grace was also fined five cows and two goats for breaking the custom by arranging Mugabe's funeral.

Leo Mugabe, spokesperson for the family, told Reuters the family dismissed the ruling because “the chief has no ruling over Kutama”. He said even if the ruling was made by the “correct chief”, the family would have challenged it in court.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was among those who defended the former Zimbabwean president and first lady.

Here are some reactions: