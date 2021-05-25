South Africa

'Let the old man rest in peace' — social media reacts to Robert Mugabe exhumation ruling

25 May 2021 - 09:38
A traditional court in Zimbabwe has ruled that the remains of former president Robert Mugabe must be exhumed and reburied at Heroes Acre.
A traditional court in Zimbabwe has ruled that the remains of former president Robert Mugabe must be exhumed and reburied at Heroes Acre.
Image: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

Scores of people have come out in defence of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, saying he must be left to rest in peace after a traditional court ruled that his remains should be exhumed and reburied at National Heroes Acre in Harare by July 1.

According to the Sunday Times Daily, the Zvimba traditional court, which oversees village matters and has jurisdiction in cultural, traditional and customary issues, made the ruling in the absence of Mugabe's widow, Grace, who could not attend because she was in Singapore. 

The court ruled that should she fail to abide by the ruling, the court will continue the exhumation with the assistance of the magistrate’s court. If this is done in her absence, she will be liable to cover all costs incurred. 

Grace was also fined five cows and two goats for breaking the custom by arranging Mugabe's funeral. 

Leo Mugabe, spokesperson for the family, told Reuters the family dismissed the ruling because “the chief has no ruling over Kutama”. He said even if the ruling was made by the “correct chief”, the family would have challenged it in court. 

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was among those who defended the former Zimbabwean president and first lady.

Here are some reactions: 

READ MORE

Exhume Mugabe and rebury him, Zim traditional court rules

Court fines Grace Mugabe for going against custom when she took charge of her late husband’s funeral arrangements
Africa
18 hours ago

Zimbabwe parliament votes to scrap presidential running mate rule

Zimbabwe's parliament approved legislation on Tuesday removing a clause in the constitution on electing vice presidents, a move which the opposition ...
News
1 month ago

Zimbabwe celebrates 41 years of independence

On April 18 1980, Rufaro Stadium, Harare at the inaugural Independence Day celebrations, Tanzania’s president Julius Nyerere, addressing the public, ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: ... News
  2. 'We're used to not bathing every day': NW towns left helpless as ANC factions ... News
  3. Arms deal trial: Zuma claims CIA link in bid to oust prosecutor News
  4. Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case South Africa
  5. Lifestyles of rich, shameless: inquiry hears Gigaba had 'more than 200 suits' News

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X