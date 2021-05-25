'Let the old man rest in peace' — social media reacts to Robert Mugabe exhumation ruling
Scores of people have come out in defence of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, saying he must be left to rest in peace after a traditional court ruled that his remains should be exhumed and reburied at National Heroes Acre in Harare by July 1.
According to the Sunday Times Daily, the Zvimba traditional court, which oversees village matters and has jurisdiction in cultural, traditional and customary issues, made the ruling in the absence of Mugabe's widow, Grace, who could not attend because she was in Singapore.
The court ruled that should she fail to abide by the ruling, the court will continue the exhumation with the assistance of the magistrate’s court. If this is done in her absence, she will be liable to cover all costs incurred.
Grace was also fined five cows and two goats for breaking the custom by arranging Mugabe's funeral.
Leo Mugabe, spokesperson for the family, told Reuters the family dismissed the ruling because “the chief has no ruling over Kutama”. He said even if the ruling was made by the “correct chief”, the family would have challenged it in court.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was among those who defended the former Zimbabwean president and first lady.
Here are some reactions:
Noooo... let the old man rest in peace. Seriously now!! Leave Mama Grace Mugabe alone! 💔 https://t.co/VSI0YCCar4— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 24, 2021
#Mugabe So uMama Grace Mugabe fined 5 Cows and Goat mihlola inene for burying his husband in his house— Nkululeko Machanyana (@NPMachanyana1) May 24, 2021
Imagine a village chief deciding that Mugabe must be buried at Heroes Acre 😂😂😂😭— miss caramel muffet (@mumucaramel7) May 24, 2021
Chief Zvimba has ordered the reburial of Mugabe at the Heroes Acre before 1 July 2021. This is absolute nonsense 🤦🏽♂️#Zimbabwe— 10 of Hearts 🇿🇼 (@TondeWekwaZhou) May 24, 2021
President Mugabe, Barbarians are at the gate. This sacrilege has to STOP forthwith. pic.twitter.com/4XgGbR732W— Saviour Kasukuwere (@Hon_Kasukuwere) May 24, 2021
Grace Mugabe should just simply cremate Mugabe's remains and keep the ashes in a shrine at the family castle open to the public veiw at a fee. That way Mugabe can have the elusive rest in peace. https://t.co/vtG66Z1bYc— Nhlanhla Zwilakhe Khuphuka Shembe (@ShembeZwilakhe) May 24, 2021
Why did Mugabe refuse to be burried at Heroes Acre and why does Mnangagwa government want to bury him there ?— Mfecane (@TendayiZinyama) May 24, 2021
Where were they when Mugabe was being buried in his home village?— Ndima kaMasoka 🇿🇦✌️✌️🇿🇦 (@KahlelaZi) May 24, 2021
Madness. A Banana Republic. Let Mugabe rest in peace. https://t.co/412NANQE00— sydneymakhani (@sydneymakhani1) May 24, 2021