Experts suggest limiting gatherings as SA's Covid-19 positivity rate breaches 10%

“Daily test positivity rate in SA breaches 10% level today (10.2%),” said Suliman, adding that the last time SA's positivity rate was above 10% was in February when the country was exiting the second wave of the coronavirus.

“Previous time SA breached 10% on an upward trajectory was November 17, 2020,” wrote Suliman.

SA's national coronavirus command council (NCCC) was expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the rising rate of infections.

Wits University vaccinology expert Prof Shabir Madhi said that the increasing positivity meant “there is a heightened transmission of the virus in the community”.

He said the positivity rate increase indicated that the third wave had started, and suggested that large indoor gatherings should be avoided.

“However, in all likelihood, this has already been the case for the North West, the Northern Cape, the Free State and Gauteng, where the positivity rate probably has already been above 10%,” said Madhi.

But he said there would be “limited” value in the country moving to a higher level of lockdown.

“The main intervention is not to allow indoor mass gatherings, such as social and religious gatherings,” he said.

Dr Owen Kaluwa of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said an increase in number of people testing positive was a point of concern and required everyone to increase vigilance.

“Some of the factors for the increase in new cases could be that people have let their guard down and are no longer following the 3Ws — wearing a mask, washing hands and watching distances.

“They could be engaging in risky events such social gatherings, parties, or funerals without following the regulations,” Kaluwa said.