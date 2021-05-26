SA records 102 Covid-19 deaths and more than 3,000 cases in 24 hours

The number of new Covid-19 cases is on the rise in all provinces, the health ministry said on Tuesday night.

In the past 24 hours, 3,084 new infections had been recorded at a positivity rate of 11%, taking the cumulative number of cases to date to 1,640,932.

"There are currently 41,005 active cases in the country, reflecting a 0.69% increase inactive cases over the past 24 hours. The Northern Cape currently has the active cases per 100,000 population at 622.1, followed by the Free State at 232.7, the North West at 118.7, Gauteng at 74.0 and the Western Cape at 43.9 active cases per 100,000 population

"Nationally, there has been a 17% increase in new cases compared to 7 days prior. All provinces continue to show increases in new cases compared to 7 days prior.

"As of May 25, 2021, the highest case incidence per 100,000 population over the past 7 days was reported in the Northern Cape at 226.9, followed by the Free State at 101.2, Gauteng at 58.4, the North West at 52.7, Mpumalanga at 24.4, and the Western Cape at 22.8 new cases per 100,000 population," said minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The minister also announced that 102 new Covid-19 cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours. Of these, 26 deaths "occurred in the past 48 hours". There have been 55,976 cumulative deaths recorded across SA since the outbreak of the virus in March last year.

When it came to vaccinations, Mkhize said that 47,046 received the first dose of their Pfizer vaccine as of midnight on May 24, meaning that there had now been 221,136 Pfizer jabs administered across SA. Combining this with the 479,768 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations administered under the Sisonke programme, it means that 700,904 people have now received at least one dose under the vaccine rollout.

As of midnight on May 24, there were 2,838,526 registered on the vaccine database.

TimesLIVE