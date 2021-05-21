Why Prof Salim Abdool Karim believes SA’s third wave may be 'different' to global trends

SA's third wave could be different compared to other countries, says Prof Salim Abdool Karim.

Prof Abdool Karim, who spoke to Jacaranda FM this week, predicts that SA could expect a different outcome because it had a variant in the second wave.

During the height of the second wave, SA had the 501Y.V2 variant, which was first discovered in the Eastern Cape and was found to be more infectious than the original virus.

“Our situation is different from other countries because we had a variant in our second wave, so we can expect our third wave to be somewhat different,” said Abdool Karim.

He said it was still hard to tell whether it would be less severe.

“We are not going to make much difference to the third wave with vaccines,” he said.

“In fact, very few countries around the world can do that because you have to get to around 70% or 80% coverage to make an impact. To avoid the third wave is very difficult with vaccines.”