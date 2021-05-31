Joburg water disruptions see patients transferred from affected hospitals

Gauteng's health department has raised concerns about the knock-on effects of water disruptions in Johannesburg on facilities such as Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals.

Provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said a power failure reported by Rand Water at the weekend affected Johannesburg and Rand West City, Merafong City and Mogale City local municipalities.

It caused reservoirs to run low and affected the supply of water to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Leratong Hospital in the West Rand.

“Furthermore, the ongoing water disruptions at Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill areas continue to affect water supply to the Helen Joseph Hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital,” she said.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the water supplier said there was a power failure at the Rand Water Eikenhof pump on Saturday. The water supplier said power was partially restored but tripped again on Sunday morning.