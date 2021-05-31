South Africa

Eskom confirms stage 2 load-shedding, with more cuts likely this week

31 May 2021 - 14:34
Eskom will impose stage 2 load-shedding from Monday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.

And there is a possibility of more load-shedding during the week.

Eskom said the rolling blackouts were due to a cold front setting in earlier than expected as well as a high number of breakdowns at its generation units.

The power utility said generation supply constraints would persist throughout the high winter demand period.

“Breakdowns currently total 14,560MW of capacity while another 2,300MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. Some generation units are expected to return to service starting this evening, which would help ease the strain.”

Eskom said, however, the return of some units would not be sufficient to eliminate the high probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week.

The power utility appealed to the public to reduce the use of electricity.

