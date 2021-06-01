South Africa

Former Eskom executives, contractors’ R745m corruption case postponed

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
01 June 2021 - 14:44
France Hlakudi, left, Antonio Trindade, Abram Masango and Maphoko Kgomoeswana in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court during a previous bail application. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday postponed the R745m fraud, corruption and money laundering case against former Eskom contracts manager France Hlakudi and three others until July 20.

The case, related to alleged corruption at Eskom’s Kusile power station, was postponed to allow Hlakudi to consult with his new attorney after his previous attorney withdrew.

The other accused are former Eskom group executive for group capital division Abram Masango, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and CEO of Tubular Construction Antonio Trindade.

The charges relate to their roles in the alleged defrauding of Eskom at the Mpumalanga power station between 2014 and 2017.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) said it was in the process of extraditing the fifth accused, Michael Lomas, a former Tubular Holdings executive adviser who is living in the UK.

His extradition trial will be heard in London in December.

The ID sought the extradition of Lomas in connection with the fraud and corruption case in which Eskom paid R745m to Tubular Construction Projects.

Masango and Hlakudi are accused of receiving undue gratification of R30m each from the contractors, Trindade and Lomas. 

Kgomoeswana and his company, Babinatlou Business Services CC, are accused of facilitating the alleged bribes on behalf of the Eskom Kusile contractors to the state-owned power utility’s senior bosses.

TimesLIVE

