Lebogang Maile and Mzwandile Masina say slain Gauteng official was an honest and hard worker

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and Gauteng MEC for human settlements Lebogang Maile described Teboho Makhoa as a dedicated and humble public servant who steered away from corruption.

Masina and Maile addressed journalists outside Makhoa’s home on Monday. The mayor said he had known Makhoa for more than 25 years and worked with him on several human settlements projects.

“I have seen him from the first day working for the provincial government to the last day. Throughout his life he was a humble servant of the people. He was never corrupt and I’m sure, investigations will clarify he never got involved in RDP selling schemes. He was not that kind of person. It was not his nature,” said Masina.

Makhoa worked for the provincial human settlements department and was murdered on Saturday night in the Spruitview area. Unknown men fired 28 bullets into his car on Brickfield Road in Vosloorus, TimesLIVE reported. Police said his body was found just after midnight on Saturday.

Maile said Makhoa was a long-serving member of the ANC.

“He has been in the structures of the ANC. He was a hard-working civil servant. He was very honest. That is why he still lived a humble life. He lived in Spruitview, not in a fancy suburb,” said Maile.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed police have opened a murder case.