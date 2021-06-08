Two Durban tow truck operators killed while attending to a breakdown

Two tow truck operators, attending to a broken-down heavy-duty vehicle, were killed when a second truck mowed into them on the N2 freeway near Umhlanga, Durban, on Monday night.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said the tragedy unfolded at around 10pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a heavy-duty vehicle had experienced mechanical failure and had broken down in the area.

“While a towing operator was in attendance, a second heavy-duty vehicle collided into them.

“Two males believed [to be] from the towing operation were found deceased at the scene.”

Van Reenen said a truck driver suffered moderate injuries, was stabilised at the scene and taken to hospital for further care.

“SAPS were on the scene and will be conducting further investigations.”

TimesLIVE