Five taxi passengers seriously injured after minibus crashes into wall

06 June 2021 - 16:15 By TimesLIVE
The accident took place on the corner of Hill and Fern roads, in Randburg.
Twelve people were injured, five of whom are in a serious condition, after a taxi crashed into a wall in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place on the corner of Hill and Fern roads, said ER24. 

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 12.30pm, they found most of the patients outside the taxi. Three occupants were found entrapped in the front of the taxi.

“They had to be extricated using the jaws of life.

“The three patients had sustained serious injuries. Two others were also found to have sustained serious injuries.

“One of the seriously injured patients was airlifted to hospital by medical helicopter.

“Seven patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene.

