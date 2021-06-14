South Africa

Senior KZN traffic cop arrested for attempted murder

14 June 2021 - 14:49 By TimesLIVE
Sihle Masango, chief traffic officer at Melmoth, was arrested on Monday. Stock photo.
Sihle Masango, chief traffic officer at Melmoth, was arrested on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: Via Facebook

The chief traffic officer at the Mthonjaneni municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal was arrested for attempted murder on Monday.

Sihle Masango, 38, was arrested for an incident where three people were shot and injured during a community protest in Thubalethu between two IFP factions on June 6.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed Masango's arrest.

“We can confirm a 38-year-old suspect was arrested this morning for charges of attempted murder. He will join his seven co-accused that were arrested last week.

“Their arrest follows a protest that took place on June 6 where community members from Thubalethu embarked on a protest action.”

During the protest three people were shot and wounded.

TimesLIVE is in possession of a video showing one of the injured men with his intestines exposed after the shooting.

Mbele said Masango and five others appeared in the Melmoth magistrate's court on Monday.

“The other suspects, who were arrested on June 8, will appear in court on Tuesday.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop killed while allegedly stealing from construction site in Cape Town

An off-duty cop from Khayelitsha, alleged to be with a gang of alleged thieves who were caught red-handed early on Monday, has died after a shoot-out ...
News
2 hours ago

Police managers lift veil on officers behaving badly across SA

Police have laid bare a lack of discipline which has tainted the image of the SAPS.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Port Elizabeth cop bust for illegally dealing in copper

A Port Elizabeth police officer has been arrested for illegally dealing in copper using a police vehicle.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  2. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  3. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  4. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  5. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies not missing — social development South Africa

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal