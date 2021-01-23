South Africa

Port Elizabeth cop bust for illegally dealing in copper

23 January 2021 - 13:22
Warrant Officer Roger Mario Kivido was bust for illegally dealing in copper using a police vehicle.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Port Elizabeth police officer has been arrested for illegally dealing in copper using a police vehicle.

Warrant Officer Roger Mario Kivido, 53, stationed at the New Brighton police station, appeared in the New Law magistrate's court on Friday. Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the directorate received a tipoff about Kivido’s alleged underhanded dealings four months ago and an investigation ensued.

“The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team received a tipoff on October 11 2020, regarding a police officer in full uniform, driving a marked police vehicle, who was selling copper cables at a local scrapyard along Grahamstown Road, in Port Elizabeth,” said Ramovha.

“Preliminary investigation was carried out at the scrapyard in a form of an enquiry. As a consequence of evidence gathered confirming the officer's illegal dealings a case was then registered at a local police station on Thursday, January 21 2020, and a warrant for his arrest authorised by the local magistrate was secured shortly afterwards.”

Kivido’s bail application will be heard on Thursday.

