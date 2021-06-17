South Africa

Truck petrol bombed during violent protest on N3 near Harrismith

17 June 2021 - 07:12
A truck was petrol bombed during a violent protest on the N3 near Harrismith in the Free State on Tuesday.
Image: @RiotAndAttackSA

This after areas in the Free State around Harrismith, Tshiame, Khalanyoni and Makgolokweng Village were rocked by violent service delivery protests this week.

According to police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele, roads along the N3 were blocked off with rocks and burning tyres.

Protesters also hurled petrol bombs at passing cars and police officers, Makhele said.

He said one truck had also jackknifed on the road. 

“Some of the protesters were carrying old corrugated iron sheets which they used as shields as they approached the police. A petrol bomb was thrown at a truck on the N3.

“The situation is very tense in and around Harrismith. We are warning motorists to be vigilant when approaching the N3 and N5 road towards Harrismith.”

Makhele said six people were arrested and they are expected to appear in the Harrismith magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

