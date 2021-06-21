‘Parent smacking teacher in face’ video is real, says education department

The North West education department has confirmed a video shared on social media showing a parent confronting a teacher and knocking her to the ground happened at one of their schools.

Department spokesperson Elias Malindi said the incident happened at Phera Primary School in Tsetse village, near Mahikeng, on June 14.

“The teacher, who has more than 10 years’ teaching experience, was allegedly assaulted by a mother who has two children, in grade 4 and R, at the school. It is alleged the parent complained about why the teacher turned back her children for arriving late,” said Malindi.

“Upon investigation, the department found the two pupils never arrived at school as their names did not appear on the register on the day.”

In the 30-second video, the 53-year-old teacher is seen standing in the doorway of a classroom trying to speak to the parent, who can be heard speaking in Setswana and is waving her finger.

After telling the teacher she is cheeky, the parent lunges forward, smacking the teacher in the face. The teacher has opened a case of assault against the parent.