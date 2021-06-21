South Africa

Digging continues at KwaHlathi despite ‘diamonds’ turning out to be quartz crystals

21 June 2021 - 13:15 By Mluleki Mdletshe
A person digs for stones in the village of KwaHlathi, outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal, on June 14 2021. Thousands have flocked to the site after pictures and videos on social media showing people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Despite preliminary findings that the stones discovered at KwaHlathi, near Ladysmith, are not diamonds, locals continued their search on Monday.

It is understood about 200 people gathered at the KwaZulu-Natal site on Monday to continue digging for the stones.

In just over a week, thousands of people flocked to the site in the hope of striking it rich.

According to the provincial government, this posed a huge risk in terms of Covid-19 regulations and has also led to the degradation of the environment.

Last Tuesday, officials from the mineral resources and energy department accompanied by representatives of the Council for Geoscience and the SA Diamond & Precious Metals Regulator went to inspect the site.

Following the inspection and evaluation of the stones, economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay announced at a media briefing on Sunday that the stones were not diamonds.

“The tests conducted conclusively revealed the stones discovered in the area are not diamonds, as some had hoped. In fact, what has been discovered are quartz crystals that are common across the Karoo Supergroup,” he said.

Pillay said the value of the quartz crystals was yet to be established. Their value is exceptionally low compared to that of diamonds.

Phindile Zikalala, who arrived at the site with her two brothers on Friday, said the announcement had not disappointed her. She said on Monday she was continuing in her quest to find the stones.

The 36-year-old mother from Watersmeet, near Ladysmith, said she had seen the stones in a dream and made the trip to KwaHlathi the next morning. 

“I am not disappointed at all by what the MEC has said. I still believe the stones will be valuable to us,” she said.

Zikalala said she and her brothers had found a few small stones.

“The stones came to me in the form of a dream from my ancestors. I saw a bright white colour attracting me and also where to look for it. We started digging and we have found more than five stones.”

TimesLIVE

