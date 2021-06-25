Your Covid-19 questions answered
How do I check how many people have Covid-19 in my area?
More than 1,861,060 Covid-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic hit SA's shores 15 months ago.
The stats include people who have recovered or died from Covid-19 complications.
On Wednesday, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that 17,493 new Covid-19 cases were identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (62%), followed by the Western Cape (10%).
The province with the most cases is Gauteng (578,488) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (348,604), Western Cape (311,648), Eastern Cape (203,709), Free State (111,401), Mpumalanga (90,094), North West (88,833), Limpopo (70,821) and Northern Cape (57,467).
The NICD daily case dashboard details every case by province, district, subdistrict and ward.
By default it shows statistics for the whole country, but using the drop-down menus on the top bar (in green) you can drill the info down to as far as ward level.
Once selected, it will show cases by age and gender.
How do you know what ward your suburb falls under? The IEC has a tool you can access here.
According to the portal, women are the most affected with more than 1.1 million confirmed cases. Infected men number 785,000 cases while in 19,000 cases the gender is unknown.
The age group with the most cases is 31-40 with more than 417,000 cases and the least is those aged 80 and above, with about 47,000 cases.
The portal can be accessed here.