How do I check how many people have Covid-19 in my area?

On Wednesday, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that 17,493 new Covid-19 cases were identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (62%), followed by the Western Cape (10%).

The province with the most cases is Gauteng (578,488) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (348,604), Western Cape (311,648), Eastern Cape (203,709), Free State (111,401), Mpumalanga (90,094), North West (88,833), Limpopo (70,821) and Northern Cape (57,467).

How to check how many people have Covid-19 in my area?

The NICD daily case dashboard details every case by province, district, subdistrict and ward.