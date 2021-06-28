South Africa

Your vaccination questions answered

How much does the Covid-19 vaccine cost?

28 June 2021 - 09:06
To date, 0.8% of the population in SA has been fully vaccinated and 2.9% of the population has received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ssilver

With the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme under way, no person, insured or uninsured, is expected to pay to receive a jab.  

The second phase of the vaccine rollout is expected to run until October 17 and prioritises citizens who are 60 and older. 

0.8% of the population in SA has been fully vaccinated and 2.9% of the population has received one dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccination is free for all citizens

Dr Aquina Thulare, a technical adviser for the health department, said 33-million people who don’t have private health insurance will receive Covid-19 vaccines for free.

“The vaccine itself has been designated as a public good and will be delivered free at the point of care. Delivery is based on the principles of social solidarity so we look after each other in our society,” she said.

If I have medical aid?

Thulare said even those on medical aid will be able to get the jabs for free, with insurers obliged to fund the vaccine for members.

In a note to its members, Discovery Health Medical Scheme said the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) declared funding for the Covid-19 vaccine to be a prescribed minimum benefit.

“This was formally published in an amendment to the Medical Schemes Act PMB legislation, signed by the minister of health, on January 4 2021.

“Medical schemes are effectively obliged by law to fund the Covid-19 vaccine as a prescribed minimum benefit to every member of the respective scheme in line with SA’s vaccine prioritisation guidelines.”

What about the R70 administering fee?

Last month, SA pharmaceutical groups Dis-Chem and Clicks announced they would offer vaccines at their retail outlets.

Dis-Chem said it will administer the jabs for R70, but this will be covered by medical aids or the department of health.

“The admin fee has been set by the department of health, which all providers will charge to recover costs related to vaccine administration. For insured vaccines, the cost of administration will be paid in full by medical schemes as this is a prescribed minimum benefit. In the case of uninsured vaccines, the admin fee will be funded by the department of health,” said Dis-Chem.

