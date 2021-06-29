South Africa

'Widespread damage' possible as weather service warns of gales

29 June 2021 - 22:03 By TimesLIVE
SA Weather Service warned of gale force winds in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.
SA Weather Service warned of gale force winds in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The SA Weather Service has warned of gale force winds hitting the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape from Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The gusts of more than 100km/h could cause “widespread damage” to formal and informal settlements, and could “disrupt  essential services”.

“Increased travel times are likely and high-sided vehicles may be at risk of falling over as a result of crosswinds,” the weather service said.

It was also possible that flying debris could cause “injuries and danger to life”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Strong winds and heavy rains: Several cold fronts to hit the Cape this week

While the Western Cape braces for a cold front, "spring-like" weather is predicted for the north-eastern parts of SA.
News
2 days ago

Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow

The SA Weather Service has warned of cold, rainy and windy conditions from Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Weather service warns of 'disruptive' snowfalls from Thursday

The SA Weather Service has warned that disruptive snowfalls are expected over high lying areas of the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  2. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  3. Tembisa decuplets: 'Suicidal, crying' Sithole begged for help News
  4. Investigations into claim a Chinese man’s lottery win was falsely claimed by a ... World
  5. Zulu royal family: Meetings, but throne still empty News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...