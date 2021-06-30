What you said: Readers welcome ConCourt verdict on Zuma

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma being slapped with a 15-month jail sentence by the Constitutional Court.

Zuma was on Tuesday found guilty of contempt of court after failing to comply with an order to appear and testify before the state capture inquiry.

TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers whether they were satisfied with the ruling, to which 82% said it was a victory for democracy and the rule of law. Eleven percent said they supported the ruling but not the sentence, and 7% said the ruling was harsh on the former president.