What you said: Readers welcome ConCourt verdict on Zuma

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma being slapped with a 15-month jail sentence by the Constitutional Court.

Zuma was on Tuesday found guilty of contempt of court after failing to comply with an order to appear and testify before the state capture inquiry. 

TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers whether they were satisfied with the ruling, to which 82% said it was a victory for democracy and the rule of law. Eleven percent said they supported the ruling but not the sentence, and 7% said the ruling was harsh on the former president.

A similar sentiment was shared on social media by readers who responded to the story. 

Zuma has five days to hand himself over to police. Should the former president fail to do so , police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole must, within three calendar days, “take all steps that are necessary and permissible in law” to ensure that Zuma is delivered to a correctional centre to start his sentence.

Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma said shortly after the judgment that her father was in high spirits.

“We have a choice between serving out time in Johannesburg or Nkandla. Of course, we have chosen to be close to home. Lockdown or no lockdown, we will escort you to serve your time,” she said. 

Here's a glimpse of what was said on social media:

