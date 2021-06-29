Jacob Zuma is in ‘high spirits and has no fear’, says his daughter Duduzile

Former president Jacob Zuma is in “high spirits and has no fear”.

This is according to his daughter Duduzile Zuma, who posted on Twitter that she had spoken to her father on Tuesday after he was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt of court.

“We have a choice between serving out time in Johannesburg or Nkandla. Of course we have chosen to be close to home. Lockdown or no lockdown, we will escort you to serve your time,” she tweeted on Tuesday morning, shortly after the Constitutional Court judgment was handed down.