South Africa

Jacob Zuma is in ‘high spirits and has no fear’, says his daughter Duduzile

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
29 June 2021 - 12:41
Former president Jacob Zuma was on Tuesday found guilty of contempt of court. File photo.
Image: Phill Magakoe/REUTERS

Former president Jacob Zuma is in “high spirits and has no fear”.

This is according to his daughter Duduzile Zuma, who posted on Twitter that she had spoken to her father on Tuesday after he was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt of court.

“We have a choice between serving out time in Johannesburg or Nkandla. Of course we have chosen to be close to home. Lockdown or no lockdown, we will escort you to serve your time,” she tweeted on Tuesday morning, shortly after the Constitutional Court judgment was handed down.

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus said Zuma’s supporters were outraged by the “fundamentally unjust” sentence.

“As in the past, we have said we support the very detailed reasons Mr Zuma had provided on why he did not want to appear in front of the Zondo commission under the deputy chief justice, and why he did not participate in the two court hearings in the Constitutional Court, which led to this fundamentally unjust sentence being imposed on him,” he said.

“We will oppose the sentence. We are opposed to [former] president Zuma being in prison.

“We will act within the confines of the law, but at the same time will exercise our democratic right to freedom of speech to express our outrage at the sentence, which we will never accept.”

TimesLIVE

Acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe handed down the Constitutional Court judgment in former president Jacob Zuma’s contempt of court case on June 29 2021. For his refusal to attend proceedings at the inquiry into allegations of state capture, Zuma was found to be guilty of contempt of court and was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment. 

