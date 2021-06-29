Politics

POLL | Are you satisfied with the ConCourt's verdict on Jacob Zuma?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 June 2021 - 12:00
Former president Jacob Zuma was on Tuesday found guilty of contempt of court. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma was on Tuesday found guilty of contempt of court. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Former president Jacob Zuma was on Tuesday found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to a 15-month jail term for failure to comply with an order of the Constitutional Court to appear before the state capture commission.

The judgment was passed down by the Constitutional Court and read on behalf of the majority by justice Sisi Khampepe.

Khampepe said the court found the only appropriate sanction for Zuma's defiance was “a direct unsuspended order of imprisonment”.

The judgment was met with mixed reaction on social media.

The commission of inquiry into state capture applied to the Constitutional Court for Zuma to be imprisoned for two years for breaching the court's order to obey summonses that he appear before the commission to testify.

Despite a court order compelling him to appear before the commission, Zuma failed to turn up in February. In April, the court issued directions that Zuma must file an affidavit addressing what penalty the court should impose if it were to find him in contempt of court.

Zuma did not oppose the proceedings and did not participate in the matter. Instead he wrote to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng saying he would not participate as a conscientious objector.

MORE:

LISTEN | Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, sentenced to 15-month jail term

Former president Jacob Zuma has been found guilty of contempt of court.
Politics
6 hours ago

RECORDED | Jacob Zuma found guilty in contempt of court case

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule on whether Jacob Zuma is guilty of being in contempt of court on Tuesday.
Politics
7 hours ago

No easy way to judge Zuma

It has been three months since the Constitutional Court heard the urgent application by the state capture commission to hold Jacob Zuma in contempt ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  3. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...