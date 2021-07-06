CIT vehicle bombed near N17, guards have lucky escape

Four security guards were fortunate to have sustained only minor injuries when their cash-in-transit vehicle was bombed along the N1 south near the N17, west of Johannesburg, on Monday evening, paramedics say.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said an off-duty medic came across the incident shortly after it had happened.

“He was making his way home from shift when he noticed a vehicle on fire on the highway. He found that four vehicles were well alight.

“Four security guards were found on the scene with minor injuries. They were treated on the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.”

At this stage it is not clear how the other vehicles caught alight, he said. “It is understood that they may have been part of the initial incident.”

The SAPS, Johannesburg metro police, Fire OPS SA and Gauteng Traffic also attended the scene.

TimesLIVE