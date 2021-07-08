Covid-19: Gauteng’s excess natural deaths surge 31% in a week

Excess weekly deaths from natural causes in Gauteng have risen to a record high, as a third wave of coronavirus infections continues to exact a grim toll on the country’s most populous province, according to the latest report from the Medical Research Council (MRC).

It shows the weekly number of excess natural deaths in Gauteng has rapidly accelerated since mid-May, rising to 3,224 in the week to July 3, a 31% increase on the previous week’s tally of 2,459.

This figure is significantly worse than the peaks recorded during Gauteng’s first and second waves of infection, and markedly higher than the province’s weekly Aids deaths when the country’s HIV epidemic was at its worst.

The MRC routinely releases a weekly mortality report, based on death records from the department of home affairs. Each report includes a forecast range of natural deaths per week, with an upper and lower bound calculated from historical data. Excess deaths are those above the upper bound. Natural deaths are those caused by disease or age, while non-natural deaths are those due to accidents and violence.

While there are early signs that the increasing daily number of new coronavirus cases reported in Gauteng may have reached a turning point, the lag between diagnosis and death means the worst may be yet to come, since the weekly number of fatalities is expected to peak only several weeks after infections begin to diminish.