Lesufi apologises for promoting unapproved Chinese traditional medicine to treat Covid-19

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
08 July 2021 - 08:31
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he regretted his "participation in this incomplete process and the possible falsehood shared with members of the public".
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday apologised for endorsing an unapproved Chinese traditional medicine to treat Covid-19.

In a viral video, shared on all social media platforms, Lesufi is seen promoting the medication by saying that it helped his family fight the deadly virus.

In a statement, Lesufi said after interactions with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), he realised that he had participated “in an unauthorised medical process”.

“And for that I sincerely apologise and hereby, unconditionally so, withdraw all the comments made during the product study.”

“The information was shared to the public without my permission. I trusted the pharmacist, the custodian of medicines, to guide me correctly but that was not the case. I trusted my pharmacist in this instance who invited me to participate in taking part in the product study and who claimed that, the product was submitted for approval,” he said.

Lesufi offered his sincere apologies “for my careless behaviour and will co-operate fully with Sahpra to ensure that this matter is correctly addressed”.

“I have already started engaging with the regulatory compliance unit of Sahpra to ensure that we reverse the incorrect information shared with the public. I have since asked the pharmacist, who knows the approval processes, to also co-operate with Sahpra and avail all relevant information to the regulatory body,” he said.

Lesufi said he regretted his “participation in this incomplete process and the possible falsehood shared with members of the public”.

