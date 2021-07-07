Covid-19 cases spike to 21,400 in 24 hours as 411 deaths are recorded
The NICD said there were 411 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours — the second straight day deaths have exceeded 400.
SA saw a jump in the number of Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, with 21,427 new cases recorded in 24 hours.
This was higher than the 15,501 recorded on Tuesday, the 12,513 recorded on Monday and the 16,585 recorded on Sunday. It was the first time since July 3 (26,485 cases) that there were more than 20,000 infections recorded in a single day.
In their daily statistical update, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that the new cases came from at a positivity rate of 30.3%.
The NICD also reported that there were 411 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours — the second straight day when the death toll has exceeded the 400 mark. There were 457 deaths recorded on Tuesday.
To date there have been 2,112,336 confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded across SA and 63,039 fatalities.
According to the figures, Gauteng accounted for fewer than 50% of the country's Covid-19 cases for the first time since the NICD took over the release of the daily statistics from the health ministry.
On Wednesday, Gauteng accounted for 10,538 new cases (49%), the Western Cape 2,820 cases (13%), Limpopo 1,858 cases (9%), the North West 1,774 cases and KwaZulu-Natal 1,616 cases (both 8%).
The NICD said that there were 827 hospital admissions reported in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are 15,450 people battling Covid-19 related complications in hospital.
TimesLIVE