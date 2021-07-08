'I face a life of pain': CT man wins R11m damages claim after petrol station brawl

Andrew Merryweather will never be able to walk again, but he was given reason to smile after the high court awarded him R11m in damages after a petrol station brawl.

Merryweather, who was 24 years old at the time, and his brother were involved in a fight with a group of school boys at a Cape Town petrol station in September 2006. He was left paralysed and wheelchair bound.

The boys, who were students at Reddam House, a private school in Cape Town, were charged with attempted murder but were later acquitted.

In 2013, Merryweather won R11.4m in damages in a civil action case in the high court in Cape Town against one of the boys, Oliver Scholtz, who is now 32. Scholtz spear-tackled him against a stationary vehicle.

But the victory was short-lived as the matter was taken on appeal in 2016.

Last month, judge Yasmin Meer ruled in Merryweather's favour.

“[Merryweather’s] claim against [Scholtz] succeeds on the merits,” Meer ruled.

Merryweather said he was relieved. Attempts to get comment from Scholtz's lawyers this week were unsuccessful.