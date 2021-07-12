South Africa

Umlazi mall in mop-up operation after looters leave centre in ruins

12 July 2021 - 15:46
Looters caused extensive damage to the Umlazi Mega City mall, south of Durban, on Sunday night.
Image: via Facebook

Umlazi Mega City is counting the cost after protesters stormed the large shopping mall south of Durban on Sunday night, causing extensive damage and looting several stores.

Centre management said the mall was closed so they could assess the extent of the damage.

Scenes of people making off with televisions, fridges, clothing and groceries played out live on television news on Sunday night.

“Together with the SAPS, we are investigating any possible casualties that may have resulted. At this point, we do not have any further details.

“Criminal offences of this nature have been witnessed over the past 24 hours throughout KwaZulu-Natal and will have a severe affect on our economy. We implore anyone with any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to liaise with SAPS directly.

“Our on-site team is working tirelessly to restore the centre and we ask for patience during this extremely difficult period.”

TimesLIVE

