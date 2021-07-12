South Africa

WATCH | ‘SA is burning’: Looting and violence chaos in KZN and Gauteng

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
12 July 2021 - 10:21

After looting and violence hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the weekend, Monday morning saw the looting of shopping centres and burning buildings.

Protesters have blockaded roads and some were seen walking off with appliances, including TV sets and washing machines, and shopping trolleys filled to the brim.

Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupting across the province. The protest action has since spread to Gauteng.

