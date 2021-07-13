'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out

“What is happening right now is that I am being threatened over something that is completely taken out of context. The act of yesterday, of picking up a basket that was outside Woolworths and raking up a few items on the floor outside the actual establishment, is now taken out of context and is now stipulated as a black man in a Mercedes-Benz looting.

“People are proclaiming that I was looting, did anyone see me go into Woolworths? I never even walked into Woolworths, the basket that I had in my hand was from outside the shop. I did not go into Woolworths. I am not going to understand anyone that is going to proclaim and say that I am looting,” he said.

He said he had gone out with his sister to buy her sanitary towels and other essentials.

“Our mandate to leave the house was to go get her sanitary pads and essentials. On the way, we bumped into ongoing looting at the store.”

He said he instructed his sister to remain in the car while he got out.

“So I leave her in the car and I pick up a basket that was outside, among the chaos that was going on, I picked up the basket and raked whatever I can find on the floor and I take it with me. Is that looting?” he said.

He said he was able to pick up some milk, juice and washing powder.