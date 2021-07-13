Looting sprees, violence a concern in Gauteng’s Covid-19 fight: Makhura

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to surge in Gauteng, premier David Makhura has warned ongoing violence and looting sprees will have a devastating impact.

People have been gathering in large groups to protest, vandalise property and loot businesses.

In Soweto, at least 10 people lost their lives in a stampede while looting in Meadowlands.

“These big numbers of people who have been crowding around shops is a great concern for me. Although the peak is coming down, I am telling you we are going to have a problem in the areas where there have been groupings of people.”

Statistics released by the Gauteng health department show there were 702,083 Covid-19 cases in the province by July 4, but this increased to 772,196 cases by July 11.