LISTEN | Boy, 13, dies in crossfire between taxi drivers and looters during Vosloorus rioting

Taxi drivers from the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association and Ekurhuleni metro police officers have been involved in running battles with looters since the early hours on Wednesday.

Police are deploying scores of heavily armed members to disperse looters who refuse to backdown.

Taxi drivers, speaking to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, said they would not allow looters to attack the mall.

“We shop and work here. This is our livelihood. No-one messes with that.”

