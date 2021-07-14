South Africa

LISTEN | Boy, 13, dies in crossfire between taxi drivers and looters during Vosloorus rioting

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
14 July 2021 - 13:34
People flee after looting a Cambridge food store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, earlier this week.
People flee after looting a Cambridge food store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, earlier this week.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A 13-year-old boy has been shot and killed during a skirmish between taxi drivers and a mob of looters trying to burn down Vosloorus Mall on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Vuso Dlamini was shot dead shortly before lunchtime on Wednesday.

Earlier the body of a looter was found behind the mall.

Taxi drivers from the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association and Ekurhuleni metro police officers have been involved in running battles with looters since the early hours on Wednesday.

Police are deploying scores of heavily armed members to disperse looters who refuse to backdown.

Taxi drivers, speaking to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, said they would not allow looters to attack the mall.

“We shop and work here. This is our livelihood. No-one messes with that.”

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Live rounds allegedly fired as taxi drivers try to stop looting in Vosloorus

Taxi drivers guarding Vosloorus Mall on the Gauteng East Rand have opened fire with what is believed to be live ammunition on looters on Wednesday ...
News
2 hours ago

SA’s money flow runs dry as riots force cash-in-transit firms to halt services

Economists warn that retailers and consumers will be hit hard as cash pipeline ceases to function
News
17 hours ago

Bheki Cele commends Tshwane residents preventing ‘thugs’ looting

Police minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday described the situation in Tshwane as “satisfying”.
News
1 hour ago

No need to panic-buy petrol after closure of refinery, there are other suppliers: AA

Motorists should not panic as there is no official confirmation that there is a fuel shortage, the Automobile Association said on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  2. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa
  4. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  5. Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
'We thought we were safe': Doctor devastated after rooms ransacked