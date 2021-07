COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Over 11,000 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in SA over the last 24 hours

July 18 2021 - 19:30

183 Covid-19 deaths and 11,215 cases recorded in 24 hours

SA recorded 183 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number dead from the Covid-19 pandemic to 66,859 to date.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed the latest figures on Sunday evening.

In the same period there were 11,215 new Covid-19 cases recorded, taking the total number of infections to 2,295,095.

However, these figures were still impacted by the low testing rates in KwaZulu-Natal, which is still trying to recover from violent looting that started just over a week ago. There were 829 confirmed positive cases in KZN in the past 24 hours.

Gauteng accounted for the majority of new infections, with 4,398 cases (35.6%) recorded there. This was followed by the Western Cape (2,156 cases) and Mpumalanga (1,035).