South Africa

Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week

18 July 2021 - 09:33
Mira and Isabella Boshoff play in the snow in the Matroosberg on July 13 2021.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Snow is expected to fall over the high lying areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Drakensberg this week, with minimum temperatures below zero in the country’s interior regions.

Residents of Gauteng, Northern Cape  and Free State can expect maximum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius from Wednesday night accompanied by an icy south-easterly wind and clear skies.

The South African Weather Service forecasters said on Sunday that the south coast of SA will get a taste of things to come on Monday when they get the cold shoulder of a winter cold front brushing by just south of the country.

A forecaster told TimesLIVE that the Weather Service was going to issue a yellow warning on Monday for residents along the Garden Route where downpours could lead to flooding.

Isolated showers are expected over the Western Cape on Monday and Tuesday.

A high-pressure system which is following Monday’s cold front is expected to make landfall on Wednesday and is expected to bring rain and snow.

By Wednesday temperatures will drop significantly over the west and southwest of the country and by Wednesday afternoon the cold will move into the interior of the country when snowfall is also expected to reach the Drakensburg.

The forecaster said Thursday is expected to be very cold over most of the country except for the Limpopo Highveld. Temperatures are only expected to pick up again on Saturday.

