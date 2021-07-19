South Africa

Durban bakery to probe inflated bread prices, some as high as R40 a loaf

19 July 2021 - 13:13
Bread has been in short supply in KZN after wanton looting, destruction and unrest. Stock photo.
Bread has been in short supply in KZN after wanton looting, destruction and unrest. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/279photo

BB Bakeries will launch an investigation into inflated bread prices which Durban residents claim they have been forced to pay by the company's truck drivers and local tuck shops.

The Durban-based bakery — which resumed operations on Friday after being affected by unrest and looting — said in a notice posted to its Facebook page: “With regard to price price hikes and bread being sold to the public directly from trucks, we’d like to notify our BB Bakeries community that our bread price has not changed, and we will investigate any scenario where bread is being sold at inflated prices.

“If you come across  or have any details of illicit activity (area, driver and/or vehicle information), please notify us so we’re able to investigate.”

The notice was in response to a flood of complaints from Durban residents who said they paid between R20 and R40 for a loaf after bread became a scarce food item in the past week.

“I bought one loaf at local tuck shop for R20. When I asked them why, they said it is because it is hard to get bread these days. I bought anyway,” one resident said in response to the BB Bakeries post.

Another lamented: “These prices are killing us. Buying bread for R30 and the prices go up every single day.”

One resident said she was told to “take it or leave it” by a tuck shop owner selling bread for R40 a loaf.

“I bought bread from a BB Bakeries truck parked at a Shell garage on Higginson highway for R30 a loaf. This is ridiculous,” said another resident.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Where I would pay R15, I now had to pay R20'- Looters cash in again on pillaging

Many Soweto residents had to bury their scruples this week and go to the same looters who had ransacked their shops to buy such staples as bread.
News
1 day ago

Businesses and NGOs to the rescue with 40,000 loaves of bread and 40,000 litres of milk

As residents scrambled for food supplies due to unrest in Durban, at least 20 businesses and non-governnment organisations and non-profit ...
News
3 days ago

Bread 'scarce' as rioting in KZN and Gauteng close supply channels

Residents in parts of Soweto and Kagiso on the West Rand have reported there is no bread at shops still able to trade.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches South Africa
  2. Got a new TV or fridge in the past few days? Bheki Cele wants to see the ... South Africa
  3. We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo South Africa
  4. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa
  5. 'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’