Gateway mall put on high alert amid fresh looting threats

Additional security measures were in place at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Monday amid fresh threats of looting, according to the police.

Police minister Bheki Cele visited several malls in KwaZulu-Natal, including Liberty Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg, The Pavilion in Westville and Gateway.

Last week the province was plunged into chaos when looters plundered electronic goods warehouses, retail outlets and several malls over several days, causing billions in damages.