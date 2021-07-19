Police evidence rooms 'full' as looted goods are being recovered: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says evidence rooms are full as goods are being confiscated from looters.

On Monday the police recovered thousands of rand worth of items stolen from warehouses and retail stores in Durban during widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

“They are going to SP13, where police keep anything that might be used in giving evidence. There is a meeting between the police and the NPA to work out what will happen to the goods,” Cele said.

“Evidence rooms are full. They [looted goods] are in the custody of the police. Right now we are trying to get a warehouse where we can keep them and police take care of them.”

Cele, who was scheduled to visit Pietermaritzburg and also malls in Durban, was delayed as the police acted on tip-offs from community members on the whereabouts of stolen property in areas in and around the Durban CBD.