South and central Durban beaches reopen

Shark nets have been reinstalled and serviced, leading to the reopening of Durban’s central and southern beaches on Wednesday.

The shark nets could not be serviced during the unrest that swept through the city last week.

eThekwini municipality said beaches north of the Umgeni estuary up to the uThongathi River remained closed due to contamination of the Umhlanga estuary.

“The public will be advised when it is safe to use beaches in the north of the city,” said municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

The Umgeni Bird Park and Mitchell Park Zoo also reopened on Wednesday.

“The municipality extends its gratitude to the public for generous food donations received to sustain animals at these facilities during the unrest. The facilities will no longer be accepting donations as more than enough food for animals was received.

“The surplus will be shared with similar institutions,” said Khuzwayo.

TimesLIVE