IN PICTURES | Iced tea anyone? Big freeze brings winter wonderland to SA
As temperatures dipped below zero throughout the country, one tourism establishment in the southern Drakensberg of KwaZulu-Natal was delighted to awaken to a winter wonderland.
Madie Botha, who runs the Silver Streams estate in the Bushmen's Nek area, near Underberg, said temperatures were -8°C on Wednesday night.
“We are right next to the Ngwangwane River which had frozen in the night and these beautiful icicles that formed on the bench and trees around it. It's just a magical sight,” she said.
She shared the pictures online and jokingly asked whether anyone wanted “iced tea”.
Anyone for ice tea this morning? Chairs fit the theme. #icecold #winter #frost #coldmornings❄️ #Silverstreams #selfcateringaccommodation #cottages #campingPosted by Silver-Streams Self Catering Accommodation and Caravan Park on Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Botha said they had very cold temperatures last week, between -3°C and -8°C at night, while day temperatures were around 11°C and 15°C.
“We haven't had snow on the mountains since the beginning of June and there really isn't snow predicted in this cold front at the moment. But we are busy and the guests are making the most of this cold weather.”
Bitterly cold conditions also swept into the interior of the country, with reports of snow falling briefly in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Thursday morning.
@LeanneManas I thought I should share this rather unusual phenomenon with you and MorningLive viewers . Snow in Kimberley unbelievable 😳🙊 pic.twitter.com/PDkiLBDl5L— Neo Montse (@MontseNeo) July 22, 2021
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 3 warning for snow leading to possible loss of livestock and crops over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, the southern interior of Namakwa and the southern Free State.
Snow has started falling in parts of the Northern Cape - including Kimberley amid a severe cold front. The South African Weather Service issued a warning of snow and cold weather over the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Gauteng. #sabcnews— Reginald (@ReggieReporter) July 22, 2021
[PICTURES: Edward Maretjies] pic.twitter.com/2SFlpEOmDO
Johannesburg started the day at 0°C with a high of 8° forecast. Kimberley had a low of -4°C and can expect a high of 10°C on Thursday.
There were also reports of snow blocking roads in the Eastern Cape.
If you are traveling through EC https://t.co/0ZPB0uFWqj— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 22, 2021
SAWS issued warnings for disruptive rain along the coast and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay and Fish River and localised flooding.
A yellow level 2 warning was issued for waves of between 5m and 7m resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.
Morning satellite image (22 July 2021). Widespread snowfall observed over the southern interior of the country. Good rainfall forecast along the south coast of the Eastern Cape. Stay warm. A very cold day ahead. pic.twitter.com/bLWgUCQSs7— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 22, 2021
And in Sutherland in the Northern Cape, footage was shared of a person “ice skating” on the frozen streets.
It is REALLY cold in Sutherland this morning. Some ice skating in the streets captured by Chantel. pic.twitter.com/MZPZOcGt5q— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) July 22, 2021
TimesLIVE