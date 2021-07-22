IN PICTURES | Iced tea anyone? Big freeze brings winter wonderland to SA

As temperatures dipped below zero throughout the country, one tourism establishment in the southern Drakensberg of KwaZulu-Natal was delighted to awaken to a winter wonderland.

Madie Botha, who runs the Silver Streams estate in the Bushmen's Nek area, near Underberg, said temperatures were -8°C on Wednesday night.

“We are right next to the Ngwangwane River which had frozen in the night and these beautiful icicles that formed on the bench and trees around it. It's just a magical sight,” she said.