South Africa

'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape

Snow has been forecast for KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape

21 July 2021 - 17:32
The cold front gripping the Western Cape is moving to the central parts of the country such as the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Rupert Trischberger

Freezing weather will hit Gauteng from Thursday as a cold front moves from the Western Cape to the central parts of the country.

“There is a cold front over the Western Cape that is bringing some rain over the western parts of the country, spreading to the southeast by the evening,” said weather forecaster Kumsa Masizana.

“This cold front is also responsible for some cold air behind it. It is very cold over the Northern Cape, the Western Cape and the extreme western parts of the Eastern Cape.”

She said on Thursday, as the cold moves eastward, the cold air was expected to move into the central interior where it will affect the Free State, Gauteng and the western highveld of Mpumalanga.

“The weather in Gauteng and Mpumalanga will be cold to very cold with temperatures expected to reach between 7˚ C and 14˚ C on Thursday. We are expecting snowfall in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.”

The cold will persist until Friday with temperatures expected to improve as the weekend progresses.

“The cold front will leave the country on Friday but will leave the cold weather behind,” Masizana said.

She said the Sutherland was the coldest part of the country with temperatures expected to range between -2˚ C and 2˚ C.

The weather will “pick up” a bit in Johannesburg as maximum temperatures are expected to reach 12˚ C.

TimesLIVE

