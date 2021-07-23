South Africa

WATCH | Children seeing snow in Kimberley will warm your heart

23 July 2021 - 09:00
The video shared on social media shows a group of children reacting to the snowfall in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
Image: Screenshot

This video of children playing in the snow will warm your heart!

The video shared on social media shows a group of children expressing their excitement as the snow falls in Kimberley, in the Northern Cape. 

The priceless reaction of the children saw the now-viral video top the trends list, with more than 56,000 views.

According to SA Weather Service (SAWS), while it’s been snowing in Kimberley, parts of the country could expect “very cold temperatures” up until the weekend.

The cold temperatures are due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country, thereafter moving east and into the interior.

The cold front experienced on Thursday was dubbed “possibly the coldest day since 2011".

SAWS issued a warning that widespread morning frost was expected across the interior of the country on Friday, including in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and the Northern Cape.

“A very cold night ahead for SA interior. Widespread frost is expected tomorrow morning. It will remain chilly tomorrow over much of the country,” said SAWS.

“It will be the coldest night of the year in some places over the interior of SA tonight into tomorrow [Friday morning]. Small stock farmers please be advised.”

Here are other videos and pictures of residents reacting to the white winter.

