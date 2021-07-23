WATCH | Children seeing snow in Kimberley will warm your heart
This video of children playing in the snow will warm your heart!
The video shared on social media shows a group of children expressing their excitement as the snow falls in Kimberley, in the Northern Cape.
The priceless reaction of the children saw the now-viral video top the trends list, with more than 56,000 views.
It’s snowing in Kimberley #SASnow pic.twitter.com/EyireJBmrI— Ashmund (@Ashmund_Martin) July 22, 2021
According to SA Weather Service (SAWS), while it’s been snowing in Kimberley, parts of the country could expect “very cold temperatures” up until the weekend.
The cold temperatures are due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country, thereafter moving east and into the interior.
The cold front experienced on Thursday was dubbed “possibly the coldest day since 2011".
SAWS issued a warning that widespread morning frost was expected across the interior of the country on Friday, including in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and the Northern Cape.
“A very cold night ahead for SA interior. Widespread frost is expected tomorrow morning. It will remain chilly tomorrow over much of the country,” said SAWS.
“It will be the coldest night of the year in some places over the interior of SA tonight into tomorrow [Friday morning]. Small stock farmers please be advised.”
Here are other videos and pictures of residents reacting to the white winter.
It is snowing in Kimberly NC @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/fiPgMWf5CF— Connecting the Dots (@Ngoakomodiba1) July 22, 2021
Snow ⛄️ in Hogsback Eastern Cape. Outstanding with family #SnowMan #hogsback @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/gKLLeYWsfr— iMpondomise (@Tshangisa_Zulu) July 22, 2021
It is REALLY cold in Sutherland this morning. Some ice skating in the streets captured by Chantel. pic.twitter.com/MZPZOcGt5q— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) July 22, 2021
Lionel Joshua Millard sent us these pics of light snow in Richmond, Northern cape. @StormReportSA1 pic.twitter.com/NsEupx8z3v— Blonde Afrikaner (@Blondy123abc) July 22, 2021
Look at the madness! Snow nyana here in Kimberley. pic.twitter.com/MwsD0eGwhL— Tlotlo Lesetedi (@Tlotlokwame) July 22, 2021
Snow in Kimberley is still blowing my mind #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/MjuKr3ubxt— Prince Zuko (@kortezzee) July 22, 2021
@LeanneManas I thought I should share this rather unusual phenomenon with you and MorningLive viewers . Snow in Kimberley unbelievable 😳🙊 pic.twitter.com/PDkiLBDl5L— Neo Montse (@MontseNeo) July 22, 2021
Took the boys to see, feel and play in the snow. Hogsback one of Eastern Cape's many jewels and advantages in respect of lifestyle - pity couldn't rest 2 enjoy "port, sherry, cognac" Lockdown mania stifles life. Environment beats authority. Youth will remember as they tend 2 do! pic.twitter.com/WvEu1nFlR8— Bob Norris (@bobnorris5) July 22, 2021