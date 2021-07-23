WATCH | ‘Keep fighting, my love’ — husband on ‘serenading’ his wife outside hospital

As the loneliness kicked in and communication became difficult, Lukas du Preez knew the only way to let his wife Marinda know she needed to fight harder in hospital was through his music and the gospel songs she adored.

Du Preez, who lives in George, in the Western Cape, told TimesLIVE on Friday morning that his wife was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 shortly after a trip to Cape Town.

The couple had gone to the Mother City three weeks ago to receive their vaccinations.

“We came back on a high and thought that we are now OK and then four days later she started getting fevers and became ill.

“I first tried treating her at home but her coughing became worse and her oxygen levels started dropping. I realised that I couldn’t just leave it like this and had to take her to hospital.”