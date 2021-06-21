‘God knew we need each other’: Couple beat Covid-19 after 40-plus days in hospital

Lu-Anne was the first to test positive in their household on May 10.

“Immediately I knew I am also positive because my wife and I are always together. I also went on the medication, and the doctor advised me to test. I tested positive a few days later.

“Besides the doctor’s prescription, we tried all the remedies people suggested. We even bought a nebuliser and an oxygen meter to monitor our oxygen levels,” Fernando said.

Fernando said his wife’s oxygen levels started deteriorating and she had to be rushed to Busamed Bram Fischer International Airport Hospital, where she was admitted.

“Four days later, my oxygen levels started dropping and I immediately called the doctor, but she told me Busamed was full. I asked her to please make a plan because I wanted to be with my wife. A few minutes later she called back and said there was one bed available. I got into the car with my son and rushed to the hospital.”

Their luck held as he was admitted to the same ward as his wife, where they fought their way back to good health.