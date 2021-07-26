Back to school: Panyaza Lesufi eyeing primary school cases, teacher audit

The Gauteng education department will be strictly monitoring the Covid-19 infection rate among grade 7 pupils to see whether it is possible for all high school pupils to return to school, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

As a result of social distancing requirements, the majority of primary and high schools are following a rotational timetable where pupils attend class on alternate days.

All primary school pupils are expected to return to class on a daily basis from August 2.

Lesufi said during a visit to Eureka High School in Springs and Laerskool Kommando in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, on Monday — as schools reopened for the third term — that they would use the primary schools “as a model and check the numbers over the next three weeks”.

“If the numbers are not scary, then we will go back to the drawing board to try to find a way of bringing back all the high school learners.”

He said they would be meeting with Gauteng premier David Makhura on Tuesday “to determine and check the figures”.