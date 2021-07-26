'It’s like a pain that never ends': Looted restaurateur's 'horrific experience'

“I started from nothing, that is my testimony. It’s been very hard because I have no-one to turn to. If I don’t get support, it’s over,” says Kgolo Mthembu, whose champagne and cigar lounge and restaurant have been decimated by looters.

Liquor outlets were targets of looting and rioting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng two weeks ago, which occurred during the Covid-19 lockdown booze ban, so while some celebrate an easing of the alcohol regulations from Monday, others are counting their losses.

Mthembu, operating in Umngeni Junction, north of Durban, said his losses amount to more than R5m.

The looting went on for three days at his restaurant.

“We are still assessing the damage but we have counted more than R5m lost in stock, damage and everything else. We are still putting together a schedule to get us the specific amount,” he said.

The 39-year-old said his imported champagne and expensive local brands was all looted. But that wasn't all.

“It was a horrific experience, I didn’t expect the damage to be so extreme — whereby you are stealing stock but furthermore are damaging the property and even stealing things that I never thought could be stolen — such as the copper in an air conditioner. It’s like they were vandalising the space more than looting,” he said.